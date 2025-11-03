Delhi PWD to install ₹3.24-cr misting system in Ashok Vihar to cut dust

The Public Works Department is working to install the automatic misting system along two stretches in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar at an estimated cost of ₹3.24 crore. Tenders for the project have been issued and the work will be completed in a month after it starts, officials said. A similar set up on Lodhi Road, which was installed earlier this year. (HT Archive)

The mist sprinklers have already been installed as pilot projects in poles on Lodhi Road and in Dwarka while the PWD is planning the project in other areas too.

The selected agency will be responsible for the maintenance of the system for five years. During the construction process, steel water pipes will be laid under the ground at a length of 3 kilometres. According to the tender, the pipes will be “made from durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, ensuring reliable performance in demanding environments, such as outdoor cooling systems, greenhouses, and industrial misting applications”.

Besides, nozzles will be fixed on the electric and other poles across the two roads -- Chaudhary Gulab Singh Marg and the K.C. Goel Marg -- and a digital irrigation sequential controller will be installed to operate the misting system. The setup will also include a reverse osmosis (RO) system with a capacity of 2,000 litres per hour.

Experts have said that the fine mist should help in settling pollutants, particularly dust, however, it will have a very limited area of influence. “Ideally, we need studies to ascertain the overall impact. However, such a fine spray will have an impact on bringing down localised air pollution. It is a better idea than previous projects such as smog towers and artificial rain, as the mist will ensure there is no re-suspended dust from the road where this is installed,” Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert from IIT Delhi, said.