Delhi PWD to repair fountains, mandate 24-hour fixes in theft incidents

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated repair and maintenance of decorative fountains across central and New Delhi areas, with a clause mandating the selected agency—besides ensuring upkeep—to replace any stolen part within 24 hours of the theft being reported, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. A non-functional fountain, as seen in May. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Officials said the inclusion of the clause is a first and could set a precedent for the upkeep of other public assets in the city. The work will initially be done for 14 programmable water fountains along Mathura Road and three on Bhairon Marg. Officials said the move will address theft and vandalism, persistent problems in maintaining public infrastructure in the city.

“The problem is not just with fountains. We routinely receive complaints about missing flower pots, broken flyover railings, dismantled foot overbridge components and stolen streetlight fittings, such as wires or even doors of electricity panels. This clause puts accountability squarely on the maintenance agency,” a PWD official said.

According to the tender document accessed by HT, the year-long contract is valued at ₹2.27 crore, including ₹1.64 crore for electrical works and ₹63 lakh for civil works. It covers the running maintenance and operation of programmable fountains in both the Central Delhi and New Delhi districts. Along with mechanised cleaning, it includes routine inspection of pumps, lighting and water treatment systems, ensuring the structures don’t just function but also remain aesthetically appealing.

Officials said the 24-hour replacement requirement, if successful, may be introduced in contracts for other civic assets as well. “We want to break the cycle where theft or damage leads to weeks, sometimes months, of disuse. This should help keep public facilities operational and reduce complaints from residents,” the official said.

PWD has consistently faced issues with maintaining public infrastructure, needing frequent maintenance because of theft, which leads to an increase in the overall project maintenance cost, especially in cases of lifts for FOBs, and metal installations of flyovers and streetlights.

HT previously reported that in the weeks leading to the G20 Summit in 2023, PWD filed over 50 theft complaints pertaining to street furniture and other equipment. Installations, such as high-end lights, copper wires and minor fittings, such as nozzles, were stolen in the run-up to the summit.

Among the stolen goods were expensive items, such as a sensor unit for a fountain installed near Pragati Maidan that cost ₹2.5 lakh. During the G20 Summit, HT also reported that police personnel in the city were given an additional duty of keeping a watch on flowerpots installed on street sides at over 60 spots in the city.