Rain lashes Delhi, causes long traffic jams, waterlogging | Top updates

delhi news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 10:26 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a moderate rain for Sunday as well.

A downpour in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of the city. While the winter months are right across the corner, the incessant rain in Delhi has already given people their first taste of the cold weather.

With rain comes a host of civic issues that largely inconvenience people who are on the roads. Choked drains lead to waterlogging which in turn causes traffic bottlenecks, slow-moving traffic, and consequent traffic congestion calls.

Here are the top updates on Delhi rain:

1) Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri, were among several places that reportedly witnessed waterlogging.

2) Heavy traffic jams were reported from the Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes also played out on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop. Some complained of heavy traffic near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road, and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed a traffic jam.

3) The Traffic Police issued an advisory so that people can plan their commute accordingly."Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

4) A senior police officer told news agency PTI that adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed on the field to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

5) The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Sunday as well.

(With agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

delhi news delhi traffic delhi rain + 1 more
Saturday, October 08, 2022
