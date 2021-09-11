Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leaving home as heavy rain lashes Delhi? Check current traffic advisory here

Heavy showers have caused severe waterlogging on various roads in the city, leading to vehicular traffic being affected.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Delhi after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday (ANI)

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rain on Saturday, leading to several routes in the city getting inundated. Dramatic visuals emerged from the Indira Gandhi International Airport as well, showing parts of the country’s busiest airport submerged under water. However, according to the official Delhi Airport Twitter handle, the water has been cleared and operations have been normal since 9am.

 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP), too, took to Twitter, informing about various roads on which vehicular traffic has been affected due to waterlogging. Therefore, before leaving home, check for updates on DTP’s Twitter handle.

Here's the current traffic advisory:

(1.) Overflow of rain and drain water on road number 210 and 224 near Delhi Jal Board (DJB) booster pump, Dwarka.

(2.) Vehicles moving in a single lane while going from Khajuri flyover towards Brijpuri; traffic towards Rani Kheda underpass affected as well.

(3.) Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur has forced officials to divert vehicles going from Badarpur to MB Road, via Ashram. Route from Dwarka sector-1 to Palam flyover to be avoided.

(4.) Both sides of road near GTK Depot, as well as the stretch from Mukarba to Azadpur Chowk and vice-versa badly affected. Commuters request to take alternative routes like the Outer Ring Road and Azadpur-Mukandpur flyover.

(5.) Waterlogging on NH48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing, due to which traffic from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram is worst affected. Vehicles to turn right on Cariappa Marg and then towards left from Thimmaayya Chowk on Thimmaayya Marg to reach IGI Airport/Gurugram.

(6.) Stretch near WHO on Ring Road to be avoided.

 

