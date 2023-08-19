Waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram after heavy morning rain; traffic disrupted

Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and some other areas in the National Capital Region faced severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall on Saturday morning. While the rain brought much-needed respite from sultry weather conditions, several commuters took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about traffic snarls, requesting Delhi Police to take action.

Commuters wading through traffic jam after rain at National Highway-48 near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Visuals from the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Haryana showed people struggling on flooded roads, with the water reaching above their knees. Similar visuals surfaced from Delhi's Outer Ring Road, Bahadurgarh Road, among others.

The situation worsened, the Delhi Traffic Police asked the commuters to avoid certain routes that were waterlogged due to rain. “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging in both the carriageways of Bhera Enclave underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it informed about the traffic being affected on the Bahadurgarh Road due to waterlogging. “Traffic is affected on Bahadurgarh Road in the carriageway from Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh towards PTC Jharoda Kalan due to waterlogging. One carriageway is already affected due to DJB work. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said.

Additionally, it also informed about the traffic jams on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh; and Ring Road in the carriageway from Bharat Darshan Park towards the roundabout Punjabi Bagh but their reasons were not rain-related.

Meanwhile, some commuters tagged traffic police on X, drawing their attention towards certain other affected routes. “Please help to clear the traffic. We are stuck here from 2 hrs at Mundka (Delhi-Rohtak road,” one user said; while another complained about traffic snarl on the Behra enclave towards Mangolpuri. Another user shared a video claiming heavy traffic on the Raj Ghat flyover.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the concerned authorities had been informed.

