Delhi: Rajnath, Nadda make one last effort for BJP on final day of campaigning

On the last day of campaigning, defence minister Rajnath Singh stepped onto the field with two massive roadshows in Chhatarpur and Moti Nagar in south and west Delhi and said winds of change were beginning to blow through the city and would bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory with a two-thirds majority. Rajnath Singh in Moti Nagar on Monday. (PTI)

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had deceived and lied to the people of Delhi, which was not developing at the same pace as the rest of the country.

“Delhi residents have seen that the country is growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji but Delhi has not been able to keep pace due to the AAP government. The people of Delhi have been constantly misled and deceived but they have now understood what needs to be done. The winds of change are blowing and with my political experience, I am confident that the BJP will get a two-thirds majority,” Singh said in Moti Nagar, while atop a party vehicle alongside BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and local candidate Harish Khurana.

Earlier in the day, he had campaigned alongside BJP’s Chhatarpur candidate Kartar Singh Tanwar.

He also hit out at the AAP for thinking that the Election Commission was being partial towards the BJP.

“If they (AAP) believe EC is biased or partial, they can go to the courts. They are making these allegations under pressure,” Singh said, adding that a double-engine government was the solution to the Capital’s problems.

“If a double-engine government wasn’t working already, would the country have grown so rapidly? Earlier, India’s voice was also not taken seriously on global forums but under the leadership of Modi, the world now listens carefully. India was the 11th biggest economy in 2014 and is the fifth one now,” said Singh.

Nadda campaigns in Burari

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed a public rally in Burari in support of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar. “It is an election to free Delhi from the ‘AAPda’ (disaster) and transform it into a developed city. For the past 10 years you have seen the daily routine of the AAP government – waking up in morning, holding a press conference, and blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hide their failures,” he said.

He remarked that in the last 10 years, Delhi has had a government that is nothing but a “machine of lies.” “Lies and corruption have been the biggest assets for AAP leaders...AAP has been misleading the people for 10 years. Despite their claims of fighting corruption, they are completely immersed in it. The so-called ‘honest’ chief minister has spent a long time in jail and has not yet been acquitted,” Nadda said.

“Before coming to power in MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), AAP promised to remove garbage but instead of clearing the landfill mountains, they turned every street into a pile of garbage. Since 2013, Kejriwal has repeatedly promised to clean the Yamuna, but instead of cleaning it, he has siphoned off ₹8,500 crore. Today, he blames Haryana for polluting the river but he has no right to remain in power,” Nadda said.