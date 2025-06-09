Delhi: Rape accused tried to lure other girls to his house, say locals

The man accused of raping and killing a nine-year-old girl in Dayalpur has in the past tried to lure at least two other minor girls, aged between 12 and 14, residents of the area have alleged. Another local, aged around 20, said the claims surfaced after the crime was committed. (Representational image)

In Saturday night’s grisly crime, locals alleged that the accused had deliberately thrown his keys on the road and requested the girl to bring them to his second floor house -- a tactic he has used in the past, they said. Police are yet to verify the claims.

One of the minor girls who he tried to persuade was a 13-year-old cousin of the victim.

“While one girl ignored his request and went away, the other girl up the keys, walked some steps into the building, but returned as she became frightened of dark staircase. The girl left the keys in the lane and ran inside her house, even as the man persuaded her to bring him the keys. My cousin fell prey to his tricks and paid with her life because she was an innocent girl,” the victim’s cousin said, with tears in her eyes.

Another local, aged around 20, said the claims surfaced after the crime was committed. “We did not know that such a man lived in our neighbourhood. He would have been dealt handed over to the police had we known about his behaviour,” added the local.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family said that while everyone aspired for her to become a doctor, she dreamt of becoming an artist.

“She was good at studies since she started going to the government school in Dayalpur around years ago. Seeing her become a doctor was our dream. But she had her own dreams. When we saw her interest in drawings and paintings, we encouraged her,” said the girl’s father, who is an auto-rickshaw driver.

The father said that it was his daughter’s helpful nature that made her a victim of the gruesome crime.

“My daughter must have protested and screamed when the neighbour attempted to sexually assault her. I am sure that was the reason why the man killed her,” the father said.