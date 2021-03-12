Delhi receives rain, thundershowers; temperature drops
Parts of Delhi received light rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that this was forecasted, and was a result of an active western disturbance passing over northwest India.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said starting early Friday, parts of Delhi and NCR will receive rain and thunderstorm along with strong winds.
“The forecast was that Delhi was to get light rain, starting Thursday evening, but the possibility now seems that we receive rain from Friday morning. The temperature will also fall by at least three-four degrees Celsius,” Srivastava said.
Parts of the national capital had on Wednesday evening received light showers, accompanied by thunderstorm in certain areas. The last time a western disturbance impacted the city in this manner was on February 5 and Met officials said such a prolonged period without a western disturbance was one of the reasons for the higher than normal temperatures in the months of February and March.
On Friday, the hourly average air quality index at 7am was 233, in the “poor” category.
