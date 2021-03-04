Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day, tally above 6.40 lakh

National capital Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases - a slight increase from Wednesday's caseload of 240 - in the last 24 hours, the state government's health department said on Thursday evening. With this, the total tally in Delhi reached 6,40,182.

This is the third time in three days that Delhi has recorded more than 200 new cases of Covid-19. On Tuesday, 217 new infections were added to the city's tally.

Delhi also recorded 143 recoveries on Thursday which took the cumulative recoveries to 6,27,566, according to the health department update. One death was added to the number of Covid-19 linked fatalities in Delhi, which now stands at 10,915. The number of active cases in the national capital are 1,701.

The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.39 per cent during the 24-hour cycle as the 261 cases were recorded from 66,432 tests, the health department data showed. Out of these, 43,460 were RT-PCR and 22,972 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, over 300 centres have been set up at 192 facilities across the city for this phase of the vaccination.