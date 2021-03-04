Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day, tally above 6.40 lakh
delhi news

Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day, tally above 6.40 lakh

The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)

National capital Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases - a slight increase from Wednesday's caseload of 240 - in the last 24 hours, the state government's health department said on Thursday evening. With this, the total tally in Delhi reached 6,40,182.

This is the third time in three days that Delhi has recorded more than 200 new cases of Covid-19. On Tuesday, 217 new infections were added to the city's tally.

Delhi also recorded 143 recoveries on Thursday which took the cumulative recoveries to 6,27,566, according to the health department update. One death was added to the number of Covid-19 linked fatalities in Delhi, which now stands at 10,915. The number of active cases in the national capital are 1,701.

The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.39 per cent during the 24-hour cycle as the 261 cases were recorded from 66,432 tests, the health department data showed. Out of these, 43,460 were RT-PCR and 22,972 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC suggests special spots to feed strays: Spot on, say animal lovers

A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, over 300 centres have been set up at 192 facilities across the city for this phase of the vaccination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news delhi coronavirus cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP