Delhi records 1,934 new Covid cases

The national capital added 1,934 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the most since early February this year, showed state government data, as daily tests jumped significantly.

The state conducted 23,879 tests on Thursday, of which 8.10% samples returned positive results. The number of tests on Thursday was significantly higher than 13,099 a day ago.

Thursday’s infection spike was the highest since the city added 2,272 infections on February 4 this year, at a time the Omicron wave of infections was easing its grip on the Capital.

Delhi added an average of 1,452 infections each day over the past seven days, up from 945 in the week ending June 16.

No deaths were reported on Thursday, government data said.

With Thursday’s numbers, Delhi’s active case count hit 5,755.

Hospitalisations due to the infection continued to remain low, with over 97% Covid-19 beds vacant. As of Thursday, of the 9,496 Covid-19 beds, only 265 beds were occupied, which amounts to 2.79%.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at Lok Nayak Hospital, the city’s largest Covid-19 facility, said patients admitted there are largely stable, with moderate symptoms. They are medical supervision, he said, because a large chunk is either at risk, either because of other severe illnesses or their age.

“Most patients admitted here are stable with moderate symptoms,” Dr Kumar confirmed.

Health experts said the Covid-19 situation in the Capital continues to be under control, but warned that people need to take additional precautions during a spike in cases.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital, said that hospitalisations and deaths are low primarily because people have, over the last two years, attained immunity through infection and also through vaccination. However, he stressed that it would be a good idea for people to follow the mask mandate and social distancing norms during surges.

“There is no need to panic because people do not need hospital admissions and the death count. Such surges are at regular intervals is normal but it might be a good idea to mask up and follow Covid appropriate behaviour during the surges,” Dr Kishore said.

