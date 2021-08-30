Delhi records 20 Covid-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Delhi dropped to 20 on Monday, the state government's health bulletin showed. The national capital reported one fatality due to the infection, after a gap of four days.

On Sunday, the city reported 31 cases of Covid-19 and on Saturday, the number was 29.

The low number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests (51,387) conducted in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, 71,634 tests were conducted during the same period.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,736. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,081.

And in further good news, the positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.04 per cent, which shows that the spread of the infection is under control. The positivity rate has stayed under 1 per cent in Delhi for more than 90 days now.

Twenty-eight people have succumbed to the disease in Delhi this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

There are 375 active cases in Delhi, of which 88 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 144, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said earlier in the day that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control. He added that the Delhi government will add 6,800 more ICU beds in seven hospitals within six months.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives. On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.