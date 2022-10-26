Delhi records 201 fire calls on Diwali this year: Data

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has registered 23 cases for bursting firecrackers in the past 24 days, but did not share data on how many people were penalised for using crackers on Diwali that was celebrated on Monday.

Flagrant violations of the cracker ban were reported across the city on Diwali with several localities recording PM2.5 (dangerous microfine particles that are hazardous to human health) shooting up to over 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre -- nearly 17 times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. Also, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, noise levels apparently because of the bursting of crackers touched up to 85 decibels in areas such as Karol Bagh, nearly double than the prescribed limit for residential colonies.

Besides, users shared videos on Twitter showing people bursting crackers in Delhi.

The lax enforcement this year was in stark contrast with the police action last year when 281 people were arrested across the city between September 28, 2021 and November 4,2021, for bursting and stocking banned firecrackers. The arrests were made in 335 cases that the police registered in 38 days.

The Delhi Police did not issue any statement or offer any comment on the lack of enforcement of rules this year.

A senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “This year, our main focus was on curbing illegal sale and storage of firecrackers. On Diwali, we concentrated more on law and order and security aspects. However, we did take legal action against some people who were caught bursting firecrackers openly and creating nuisance.”

According to Delhi Police,150 cases were registered between October 1 and 24 against people involved in sale and storage of the banned crackers. The police also seized 17,357 kg of firecrackers during the same period.

The Delhi government had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers due to the increasing air pollution. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said that bursting of crackers on Diwali in Delhi can lead to a jail term of up to six months and a fine of ₹200. He had also said that the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the capital will attract a fine of up to ₹5,000 and imprisonment for three years under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Fire incidents

Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday said that they received 201 calls related to fire incidents on the occasion of Diwali, 49 more than the last year.

A senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer, who asked not to be named, said that the department had made all necessary arrangements to deal with any eventuality. “We deployed adequate fire tenders near 50 hot spots that were identified on the basis of calls received last year,” he said.

On Monday, a fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, while another incident was reported from a restaurant in Prashant Vihar area of north-west Delhi. Firemen rescued four people from the third floor of the factory in Gandhi Nagar. Nobody was injured in the two incidents.

