Delhi News / Delhi records 212 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27%
delhi news

Delhi records 212 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27%

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 05:56 PM IST
An aerial view of Jama Masjid after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.27%, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to Covid-19 here to 24,876.

On Tuesday, 228 cases with 0.32% positivity rate, and 12 deaths were recorded.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data. 

Topics
new delhi coronavirus covid-19
