Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 212 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27%
An aerial view of Jama Masjid after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PTI)
Delhi records 212 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27%

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Delhi recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.27%, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to Covid-19 here to 24,876.

On Tuesday, 228 cases with 0.32% positivity rate, and 12 deaths were recorded.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data. 

