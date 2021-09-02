Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi records 39 Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active cases reach 344

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a government school in New Delhi on Thursday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

National capital Delhi on Thursday reported 39 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 38 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's health bulletin. There was no fatality reported due to the infection, the bulletin further showed.

This is a marginal increase from Wednesday's figures, when Delhi recorded 36 fresh cases of Covid-19.

With today's addition, the total Covid-19 tally in Delhi has reached 14,37,839, while the death toll stands at 25,082.

The number of active cases in Delhi are 344, while the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The health bulleting also showed that the number of samples tested in the said period is 60,843. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital is 0.06 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

Despite the fall in daily cases in the last several days, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said last week that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients were being set up in the national capital to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

