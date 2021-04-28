Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 44°C, highest this season
delhi news

Delhi records 44°C, highest this season

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:23 PM IST
A boy cools himself as he swims in a canal amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. ( AFP)

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The mercury rose to 44.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh and Narela, and 44 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said partly cloudy weather, gusty winds and light rain is expected in the city on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

