Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 63 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths; active cases climb to 580
delhi news

Delhi records 63 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths; active cases climb to 580

Delhi on Thursday recorded 51 cases, 70 recoveries and zero deaths. This was the third time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic that no deaths due to the viral disease were seen in a span of 24 hours in the national capital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:19 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

The national capital’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw an increase on Friday as 63 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1,436,207, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 34 patients recovered and three more succumbed to the viral disease in the said period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 14,10,575 and 25,052, respectively. The active cases in Delhi have also climbed to 580, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 51 cases, 70 recoveries and zero deaths. This was the third time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic that no deaths due to the viral disease were seen in a span of 24 hours in the national capital. On Wednesday, 67 people were detected as Covid-19 positive, 61 recovered and three died.

Also Read| Covid-19 in Delhi: DCW survey identifies 791 women widowed due to virus

Meanwhile, a total of 70,111 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 46,649 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and the remaining 23,462 were rapid antigen tests. The containment zones in Delhi have come down to 296. However, the number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation has increased to 177, compared to 169 on Thursday.

Authorities have vaccinated 9,894,030 eligible beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease till now of which 7,333,976 have received the first dose and the remaining 2,560,054 have received both doses. More than 72,000 (72,505 to be exact) were inoculated in the last 24 hours, the health department’s bulletin also said.

Also Read| Covid-19 R-value rising steadily in India; Kerala, N-E states tops list

Delhi continues to grapple with a shortage of vaccine doses, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saying on Thursday that the stock of vaccines will last for just four more days.

On Thursday, the balance stock of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield stood at 217,030 and 609,610 respectively, the government’s vaccine bulletin said, adding only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock could be used for administering the first dose because it was limited and had only 20 per cent. On the other hand, Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31, because it was limited too and several beneficiaries in the 18-44 years would be due for the second dose in the upcoming weeks, the vaccine bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP