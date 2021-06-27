Delhi records 89 fresh cases, positivity rate dips to 0.12%

Delhi’s reported 89 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday as the positivity rate dropped to 0.12%, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. Delhi has recorded 1.43 million cases so far. Delhi recorded 85 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday which was the lowest number of daily cases recorded this year. The city also reported 4 deaths which pushed the death toll in the Capital to 24,965.

Delhi also reported 285 recoveries which pushed the total recoveries to 1.40 million. The Capital following the decrease in number of fresh cases has allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance starting Monday.

The government has also allowed reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity. These relaxations will come into force from 5am June 28. Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will however remain closed.

Delhi conducted 74,198 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 54,297 tests were RT-PCR tests. Delhi has conducted 21.27 million tests so far. The city has 1,568 positive cases. Delhi has vaccinated 207,557 people in the last 24 hours. At least, 172,659 people received their first dose of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 34,898 people received their second dose. At least 7.33 million people have received 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, out of which 1.70 million people have received their first dose.

