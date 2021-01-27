Delhi records 96 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 9 months
Delhi recorded 96 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by state government on Wednesday evening. This is the lowest daily Covid-19 caseload in over nine months.
The disease also claimed nine lives in the said period which pushed the death toll 10,829, the health bulletin further said. As many as 212 patients were cured or discharged from hospitals.
The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate is 6.04 per cent.
The health department further said that 29,855 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which took the total number of tests to 1,04,95,046. Delhi has 5,52,370 tests per million, the health department release further said.
There are 1,501 active cases of the disease in Delhi, the health department said. Delhi has 1,639 containment zones, according to health department.
Delhi is carrying out inoculation of its healthcare and frontline workers, as part of the nationwide programme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.
The Delhi government ordered holding the vaccination drive on Wednesday as centres could not vaccinate people on Republic Day. The city usually holds Covid-19 vaccination drives on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
There were reports on Monday the Delhi is heading towards developing the herd immunity.
Quoting a recently-concluded sero survey, news agency PTI reported that in one district, 50-60 per cent of the sampled population has developed antibodies to Covid-19.
Delhi's population is over two crore, spread across 11 districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 96 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 9 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic burning main cause behind reduced visibility in Delhi: IIT Madras study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: FIRs filed under attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Ghazipur protest site say road closure led to Tuesday’s chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Govind Ballabh Pant’s relocated statue to be unveiled in Delhi today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to conduct Covid vaccination drive today to make up for R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Ghazipur mandis, NH-9, NH-24 closed, says Delhi traffic police
- Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lal Quila Metro station's entry, exit gates closed: DMRC
- Metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many Delhi routes restricted day after farmers’ tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The cream roll flâneur
- A street hawker, Muhammed Nadeem, travels to most parts of Delhi-NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
- The farmers were not supposed to be at Red Fort at all. The monument did not fall along the pre-decided routes the three rallies were to take.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox