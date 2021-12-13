Delhi records coldest day of season on Sunday at 6.4 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday fell by two degrees from the previous day, as the mercury fell to 6.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, with cold winds from northern states bringing the chill to the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to this, the lowest minimum so far this winter season was 8.3°C on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts temperatures to remain between six and eight degrees Celsius in the next five days as well, as it added that the maximum temperature could drop 2-3°C by the end of the week.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.9°C — a notch above normal.

RK Jenamani, IMD scientist, said temperatures across the northern plains have dropped over the past 48 hours, and added that he expected the mercury to remain in a similar range through the week.

“Temperatures are dipping as cold northwesterly winds are blowing in from the snow-covered mountains. Clear skies also mean the night-time temperature can go fairly low,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Temperatures in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, for instance, have dipped to sub-zero levels. The mercury in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam fell to minus 6.4°C on Saturday.

IMD’s forecast shows while the maximum temperature will remain around 24°C till Wednesday. It will start dipping from Thursday, and touch 21 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4pm on Sunday remained in the ‘poor’ category, improving marginally compared to the previous day. The AQI dipped to 254, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, down from 281 on Saturday.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’ as per CPCB’s index.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gufran Beig, project director and founder at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), a government forecasting body, says the air could hover between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ levels over the next two days. “While light to moderate winds and a good mixing height will keep air quality within the poor range during the day, it can could hit very poor at night, when temperatures dip,” he said.

Dipankar Saha, former head of CPCB’s air laboratory says Delhi tends to see another spell of ‘severe’ air towards the end of December as temperatures start to dip, with colder air generally heavier and more difficult to disperse.

“Conditions become calm and wind speeds drop. There is also moderate to dense fog towards the end of December, which along with low temperatures, making it difficult for local emissions to disperse,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD’s forecast shows the maximum and minimum are expected to hover around 24 and 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.