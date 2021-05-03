Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius
Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Boys jump into a water body to get relief from heat wave conditions in New Delhi. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning is expected in the city on Tuesday, the IMD said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

