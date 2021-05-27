Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius
delhi news

Delhi records maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the humidity at 5.30 pm was 22 per cent, it said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 144.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch above the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the humidity at 5.30 pm was 22 per cent, it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted mainly clear sky on Friday with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 144.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi delhi news
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP