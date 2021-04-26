Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius
Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius

Relative humidity was recorded at 47 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, IMD said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Connaught Place area in New Delhi.(PTI)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 47 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 217 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

