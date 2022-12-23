Delhi records season's coldest morning with minimum temperature recorded at 5.3°C

Delhi on Friday recorded the season's coldest morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. This was a departure of nearly two degrees from Thursday's temperature that was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory, which is the representative observatory of the capital.

Till now, the lowest minimum temperature the season recorded was on December 17 at 6 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi amid biting cold, reducing the visibility levels to 500 metres this morning. According to the Met department's bulletin, the visibility levels at Palam Airport was recorded at 200 metres while at Safdarjung, it was logged at 500 metres.

The maximum temperature on Thursday, meanwhile, settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the IMD said. This was also the lowest maximum temperature the national capital recorded thus far this season, with the earlier one logged in on Wednesday at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the day. Delhi's current temperature at the time of writing this report was at 14.6 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD..

In its bulletin, the IMD has predicted that due to light winds over Indo-Gangetic plains and dry north/northwesterly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions will persist across northwest and central India along with some other regions till December 28.

