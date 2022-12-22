Delhi records minimum temp of 7.2°C, air quality stays in ‘very poor’ zone

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2°C (degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the representative station for Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2°C on Thursday morning, slightly above Wednesday’s temperature of 7.1°C and one degree below the normal temperature. The maximum temperature on Wednesday stood at 21.1°C, also a degree below normal, and the lowest yet this season.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that weather conditions had not changed a lot with wind speed continuing to remain low. As per IMD officials, cloudy skies during the day made fog formation difficult in the capital even though the rest of the Indo-Gangetic plains, including much of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were shrouded in a “dense to very dense” fog.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on Thursday. A clear sky is expected during the day.

Delhi’s air quality levels at 9am stood at 339 in the very poor zone on Thursday morning. The city logged an air quality index (AQI) of 328 in the same category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR used by Commission for Air Quality Management for its forecasts, the air quality is likely to continue in the “very poor” to “poor” category on Thursday.

