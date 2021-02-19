Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records very poor air, improvement likely over weekend
Delhi records very poor air, improvement likely over weekend

CPCB data showed that on Thursday the overall air quality of the city was 302, also in the "very poor" category
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:12 AM IST
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) recording 301, in the "very poor" zone at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Thursday the overall air quality of the city was 302, also in the "very poor" category.

Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre System of Air Quality and Weather Forest and Research (Safar) on Thursday said that the pollution levels are expected to go down on Friday.

“Wind is forecasted to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of very poor for the next two days. AQI is likely to further improve on February 20,” the Safar forecast read.

