Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's daily Covid cases down to 6,500; CM announces oxygen concentrator banks
delhi news

Delhi's daily Covid cases down to 6,500; CM announces oxygen concentrator banks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said officials will deliver oxygen concentrators to all patients who were in home isolation and required oxygen.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Saturday.(ANI)

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the city recorded 6,500 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate further dipped to 11%. This was one per cent lower than Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,500 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So the impact of the virus is going down in Delhi. As many as 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The CM also announced that oxygen concentrator banks (OCBs) have be set up in every district of the city and promised doorstep delivery of oxygen to patients. "Every district has an OCB with 200 oxygen concentrators. Our officials will deliver oxygen concentrators within two hours to all patients who are in home isolation and require oxygen," he said.

After recovery of patients, the oxygen concentrators will be taken back, sanitised properly, and used for other patients.

"Patients who have Covid-19, but are not a part of our home isolation group, can call on the number 1031 and become a part of it. They can then avail the aforementioned service. However, a team of doctors will first ensure that the patients who demand concentrators need them," the CM said.

On Friday, the city registered 8,500 cases of Covid-19. Addressing a press conference, the CM celebrated Delhi's improving condition. "I want to share a good news with you all. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered less than 10k Covid-19 cases," he said. "The infection rate has decreased now. It is 12% today. On April 22, it had reached 36%. This means, less number of people in Delhi are now falling ill. In the last 10 days, 3,000 hospital beds in Delhi have become vacant," he added.

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the city recorded 6,500 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate further dipped to 11%. This was one per cent lower than Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,500 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So the impact of the virus is going down in Delhi. As many as 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The CM also announced that oxygen concentrator banks (OCBs) have be set up in every district of the city and promised doorstep delivery of oxygen to patients. "Every district has an OCB with 200 oxygen concentrators. Our officials will deliver oxygen concentrators within two hours to all patients who are in home isolation and require oxygen," he said.

After recovery of patients, the oxygen concentrators will be taken back, sanitised properly, and used for other patients.

"Patients who have Covid-19, but are not a part of our home isolation group, can call on the number 1031 and become a part of it. They can then avail the aforementioned service. However, a team of doctors will first ensure that the patients who demand concentrators need them," the CM said.

On Friday, the city registered 8,500 cases of Covid-19. Addressing a press conference, the CM celebrated Delhi's improving condition. "I want to share a good news with you all. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered less than 10k Covid-19 cases," he said. "The infection rate has decreased now. It is 12% today. On April 22, it had reached 36%. This means, less number of people in Delhi are now falling ill. In the last 10 days, 3,000 hospital beds in Delhi have become vacant," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus arvind kejriwal
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP