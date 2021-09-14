Delhi reported dip in crime in Covid year 2020: NCRB

New Delhi: Overall crimes in Delhi dipped by 16% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report that was released on Tuesday. In 2019, the capital recorded nearly 20% rise in crime compared to 2018.

NCRB statistics show that 249,192 cases were registered in the national capital under various sections of the IPC in 2020, which is 50,283 less than those reported in 2019. In 2018, the total IPC cases in Delhi stood at 249,012. The total IPC cases registered in 28 states and eight Union Territories (UTs) in 2020 was 4,254,356 compared to 3,225,597 in 2019. Across the country, crime cases registered under various IPC sections rose by just 3% in 2019 over 2018, the data shows.

An analysis of the NCRB’s data for Delhi shows that serious crimes such as murder and kidnapping as well as crimes against women dipped in 2020 as compared to 2019. Murder cases saw a decrease of nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the previous year, whereas this crime increased by over 1% in 2019 from 2018.

Delhi recorded 472 murder cases in 2020 compared to 521 in 2019. As far as the motives behind the murders in 2020 are concerned, 106 murders took place over various disputes such as family, property and petty quarrels. A total of 53 murders took place over communal or religion issues and 67 were related to personal enmity. Love affairs were cited behind 17 cases, shows the NCRB data.

To be sure, Delhi witnessed a strict lockdown, spread across various months, to contain the spread of Covid 19 pandemic last year, when movement of people across the city was highly curtailed. Activities and businesses were opened only in a phased manner.

The statistics also showed that the city witnessed 4,062 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2020 -- 1,839 cases less then those reported in 2019. There were 5,901 such cases in 2019, which means that the year 2020 saw a decrease of over 31% in such crimes.

As far as the crimes against women are concerned, an area of concern for the Delhi Police, the city saw a decrease of around 25% in 2020 compared to the previous year. The total registered crimes against women in 2019 were 13,395, in 2020 10,093 such cases were reported in the city, shows the NCRB data.

Among the total crimes against women in 2020, there was one case of murder with gang rape, two cases of acid attack and three acid attack attempt cases. Total 997 rape cases were registered, 1,840 of molestation cases and 416 sexual harassment incidents were reported to the police in 2020, the data shows.

In the crimes against children section, there were 5,362 cases registered in 2020 that was nearly 2,400 cases less than 7,783 cases reported in 2019. Of these total cases, 29 children were murdered in 24 reported cases.

Delhi Police officers refused to comment on the city’s crime trends in 2020, saying that they have not seen and analysed the NCRB data as it was released late on Tuesday.