Delhi reports 1,407 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 4.72 per cent
The national capital on Saturday reported a slight dip in Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported 1,407 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, the city health department bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 4.72 per cent
The capital had recorded 1,656 infections on Friday and 1,365 cases the day before.
With 1,407 new infections, the total number of the cases in the national capital has now surged to 18,92,832. The total deaths due to the virus stood at 26,179.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.
The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total number of active cases, it stated.
Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,365 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.
Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 212 (2.21 percent) are occupied, it stated.
The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Pune riverfront project: PMCs response to NGOs queries to be submitted to state govt
More than a month ago, the NGOs and the government authorities came together to reach a consensus on the Pune's riverfront development project which has now come to a standstill, with no update after the first meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation had filed responses to the queries raised by the NGOs, which was then sent to the water resources department . The NGOs are now preparing to respond to the civic body.
-
Two casualties reported from Khairane MIDC fire
Navi Mumbai Around 15 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC, the first casualty was reported at around 7 am, after the fire officers managed to partially douse and cool the flames and reached the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. While a resident of Kalyan, Sukumaran Nair was the manager of the Polychem company, Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (25) was a lab technician.
-
IMD sounds heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai The India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Nagpur has sounded a 'yellow' category heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra -- under the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division -- till May 11, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Chandrapur and Amravati. Just a day earlier, the IMD had warned that a fresh spell of heatwaves is likely over northwest and central India starting May 7.
-
Friday’s fire exposes ill-equipped MIDC fire stations in Thane Belapur industrial belt
With the fire accident that occurred at Khairane MIDC on Friday evening, the fire-safety lapses in the area have been exposed. According to Thane Belapur Industrial Association, there are around 3,000 companies in the MIDC, of which 600 are large companies and 2,400 are small ones. Some of these are also chemical units handling combustible substances. There are a total of four fire stations in the MIDC area of TBIA.
-
Kharghar, Taloja, Panvel residents spend lakhs on tankers alone as CIDCO water supply not sufficient
Even as the City and Industrial Development Corporation claims to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Panvel belt of Navi Mumbai have said there is no respite from the water crisis. Residents of Mahavir Heritage CHS, Kharghar Sector 35G spent nearly ₹10 lakh last month only on water tankers. This society is stated to be acquiring nearly 25 tanks on a daily basis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics