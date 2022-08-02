Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%
The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin.
Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh. The active cases, on the other hand, stand at 5,006.
The daily Covid positivity rate on Tuesday came down to 10.63%, compared to 11.41% on Monday- which had been the highest in six months.
On Monday, 822 cases, two deaths and 1,055 recoveries and 4,274 active cases were seen.
The health department's bulletin on Tuesday showed that 14,165 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 8,691 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,474 rapid antigen tests.
The containment zones in Delhi have climbed to 179 and the number of infected patients under home isolation stands at 3,159.
Over 14,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid in the last 24 hours, including 10,547 being administered the precautionary dose.
The total number of doses administered in Delhi so far has climbed to 3,58,61,991 including 22,19,059 precautionary doses.
-
Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose. Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.
-
Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter's Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.
-
2 arrested from UP for death of woman in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a cloth and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week. Sangita was killed on July 1. She was a Muslim and had changed her religion to Hindu after moving in with her beau. The woman was identified as a native of Gujarat, 25, Nafiza Shah.
-
Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said. ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna.
-
‘Project Praveen’: U.P. govt to impart skill training to 21K students of classes 9-12
Aiming to equip students with skills required for jobs, the Uttar Pradesh government will impart skill training to more than 21,000 students of classes 9 to 12 studying in higher secondary schools of the state in the current academic session under 'Project Praveen'. The initiative 'Project Praveen' is to be implemented with immediate effect. The students will be given a choice to opt for the skilling mechanism.
