Delhi reports 305 Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in 24 hours, positivity rate goes down to 0.41%

Delhi reported a slight dip in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 305 fresh infections and 44 related fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate further fell down to 0.41%, according to a bulletin from the health department on Thursday. With this, the national capital's total positive cases reached 1,430,433 and the death toll climbed to 24,748, data from the bulletin also showed.

Active caseload continues to decline and currently stands at 4,212, a fall of 299 cases from the 4,511 reported previously on Wednesday.

As many as 560 people recovered from the disease on the day, as the city continued to report more recoveries than daily new cases. Also, the cumulative recoveries in the city reached 1,401,473, according to the bulletin.

Also read | After Centre announces free Covid vaccines to states, Kejriwal asks a question

Daily new cases have been steadily decreasing in Delhi since early May after being battered by the second wave of Covid-19 infections. However, in the week, there were 231 new cases detected on Monday (June 7), 316 new cases on Tuesday (June 8) and 337 new cases on Wednesday (June 9).

Meanwhile, there were 75,133 tests conducted in the last 24 hours for the coronavirus disease. This includes the 53,266 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and the 21,867 Rapid Antigen Tests, the bulletin showed. Also, 20,042,178 samples have been tested as of date in the capital. While the test per million count stands at 1,054,851, the cumulative positivity rate was recorded at 7.14% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.73%, the latest data also showed.

In the last 24 hours, 48,022 beneficiaries received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, of whom, 25,537 people received their first doses while 22,485 received their second. Cumulative vaccination coverage stood at 5,829,167 beneficiaries, who have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of date.

As part of his preparations for handling upcoming Covid-19 situations, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, visited an oxygen storage centre in Siraspur, Delhi, where a 57MT cryogenic oxygen storage tank is being installed. He also said that an oxygen generation plant with a daily manufacturing capacity of 12.5 tonnes is also being installed alongside in the facility.