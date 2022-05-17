Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; minor dip in positivity rate
delhi news

Delhi reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; minor dip in positivity rate

Delhi Covid-19 update: The death toll has now reached 26,198 while the total case tally now stands at 19,01,128 The positivity rate in the national capital dipped by 0.2 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 3.37 per cent.
Delhi reported 393 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.(Pic for representation)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The national capital on Tuesday reported 393 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin stated. The figures were 16 more than Monday's tally. Delhi reported two deaths due to the contagious virus, the health bulletin read. The death toll has now reached 26,198 while the total case tally now stands at 19,01,128  The positivity rate in the national capital dipped by 0.2 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 3.37 per cent.In the last 24 hours, 709 patients recovered or were discharged. The total tests done in a single day stood at 11,731.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi covid covid 19 tracker
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP