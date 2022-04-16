Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%

Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The active cases stand at 1262.

A total of 8,646 Covid-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday.

Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days.

On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574, while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

The fresh infections in private schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease.

Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

