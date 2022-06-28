Delhi reports 874 Covid cases, positivity rate at 5.18%

Delhi reported 874 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 628 infections recorded on Monday, showed data released by the state government.

According to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin, 16,866 tests were conducted on Tuesday as compared to 7,793 on Monday, leading to a decline in positivity rate from 8.06% to 5.18%.

Health officials said that while the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capitals seems to have plateaued, there is a slight uptick in the number of deaths-- on Tuesday, four deaths were reported in the city due to the disease. On Monday, three people died of Covid, and on Saturday, the government recorded six deaths. The government did not release a health bulletin on Sunday.

However, hospitalisations of the infection continue to remain minimal, and most beds in reserved facilities were vacant on Tuesday, reaffirming the milder nature of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that’s dominant in Delhi at the moment. Nearly 96.93% of Delhi’s 9,506 hospital beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients were vacant on Tuesday.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor at Maulana Azad Medical College, said that trends show that infections continue to be mild but the government needs to be vigilant regarding the hospitalisation and death numbers.

“We need to also stress on masks. Vaccinations can lower the severity of infection, but masks will help prevent infection and the governments need to focus on that,” Dr Garg said.