New Delhi Delhi reports another Covid-19 death

The national capital on Monday reported a Covid-19-related death, taking the total to 6.No new case was recorded on the day, and active cases receded by 33, taking the total number of active cases to 649,according to the central dashboard data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old man, who was suffering from co-morbidities of metastatic carcinoma in his right lung, acute respiratory failure and Covid-19 pneumonia, according to the dashboard.

According to the dashboard, 33 patients were either cured, discharged or migrated since Sunday.

The Delhi government issued an advisory to all hospitals in the city a fortnight ago, directing them to step up preparedness as a precautionary measure in response to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country. The advisory called for ensuring the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

On May 19, Delhi logged five active Covid-19 cases, with the current increase underscoring minimal prevalence of coronavirus in the region this year, according to government officials.