Delhi News / Delhi reports highest number of dengue cases in October since 2017
delhi news

Delhi reports highest number of dengue cases in October since 2017

Death toll due to dengue has also witnessed an uptick after five more deaths due to the vector-borne disease was registered on Monday
The Delhi government has also asked to put to use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients for dengue patients(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi reported nearly 1,200 cases of dengue in the month of October, the highest number of cases reported in October since 2017. The national capital had reported 346 cases and 787 cases of dengue in October of 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Death toll due to dengue has also witnessed an uptick after five more deaths due to the vector-borne disease was registered on Monday, taking the death toll to six, the highest since 2017, when the death toll had reached 10.

“All six deaths [in New Delhi] happened between July and October this year, and were added to the report after investigations by the death audit committee. This is the peak season for dengue and we are still reporting a large number of cases. It is important that people remain cautious and prevent mosquito bites,” a municipal official told Hindustan Times.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the city's nodal agency in-charge of compiling data on dengue, 1,072 cases and one death had been recorded in 2020.

The municipal corporation now anticipates a spike in the number of malaria and chikungunya cases along with dengue, since all three have been made notifiable diseases, making it mandatory for all hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres to report all such cases to the government. The month of October witnesses the highest number of dengue cases every year.

The Delhi government has also asked to put to use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients for dengue patients. Hospitals will also have to notify the government on the number of available beds and cases of fever.

(with agency inputs)

Topics
dengue in delhi
