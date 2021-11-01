Dengue claims five more lives in New Delhi, infections top 1,500 this year

Five more people in New Delhi have died from dengue, according to a weekly report released by the city’s municipal authorities. The latest numbers have taken the death toll from the mosquito-borne viral infection in the Capital this year to six – the highest since 2017 when the disease claimed 10 lives.

There was only one dengue death in New Delhi last year, two in 2019 and four in 2018, according to official data. In 2015, a major dengue outbreak had killed 60 people.

“All six deaths [in New Delhi] happened between July and October this year, and were added to the report after investigations by the death audit committee. This is the peak season for dengue and we are still reporting a large number of cases. It is important that people remain cautious and prevent mosquito bites,” said a senior municipal official.

New Delhi reported 531 new cases of dengue during the week ending on October 30, taking the Capital’s total tally to 1,537 this year. Of these, 1,196 cases were reported in October.

The number of dengue cases usually starts declining around mid-November when the temperatures start dropping.

This is also the highest number of cases reported in October since 2017.

Last year, a total of 1,072 dengue cases were reported in New Delhi, with 346 cases in October. In 2019, 2,036 cases were reported, with 787 infections recorded in October, according to official data.

Rising dengue cases apart, the municipal corporation also fears a spike in malaria and chikungunya cases, with all these infections now being made notifiable diseases.

It is now mandatory for all hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres to report cases of notifiable diseases to the government.

With dengue cases on the rise, the Delhi government has asked hospitals to utilise one-third of the beds earmarked for Covid-19 for dengue patients.

Hospitals will have report the number of beds available for treatment, and also cases of fever.

“We have asked all hospitals to share details of all fever cases and the beds available for the treatment of dengue patients. This will help us in estimating the need for beds going forward,” said Dr BS Charan, head of the integrated disease surveillance programme cell of the Delhi government.