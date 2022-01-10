Delhi reports slight dip in Covid cases with 19,166 fresh infections; positivity rate at 25%

Delhi on Monday reported 19,166 fresh cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, a dip of 3,585 infections as compared to previous day's tally of 22,751.

According to the city's health bulletin’s latest updates, 17 Covid-19- related deaths were reported in the same time span, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 25,177.

The city had reported the same number of Covid-19 deaths on Sunday too. In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 Covid-19 deaths.

The capital currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation. The current positivity rate stood at 25 per cent.

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) suspended dine-in facilities at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising Covid cases in the city, but decided against imposing a full lockdown yet.

A DDMA meeting, chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check the rising cases of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

"In view of the increase in positive cases it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facilities only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Baijal said in a tweet.

Officers were also advised to strictly ensure that people wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms in markets and public areas to break the chain of transmission, he said in another tweet.

(With agency inputs)