Delhi: Robbers on bikes loot man, shoot him in leg

A forex dealer was robbed of ₹2.25 lakh in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Monday night and was assaulted and shot in the leg when he chased the robbers, police said.

The victim, Sher Singh, has said in a video that two men wearing helmets ran away with his bag that contained the money and personal IDs when he was closing his store at around 11 pm. When he chased them, another man on a bike kicked him in the stomach and he was then shot in the leg, Singh said in a video circulating on social media.

Police arrived about five minutes after being informed about the robbery and took him to a hospital, Singh said.

“We have registered a case of robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery with common intention under Indian Penal Code’s sections 397, 394 and 34. Apart from activating our human intelligence network to identify and nab the suspects, our teams are also scanning CCTV cameras of the routes the suspects took before and after the crime,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police, northeast.

Part of Singh’s narrative, the stealing of the bag and Singh giving chase, has been corroborated by the CCTV footage of the incident, police said. The footage further showed Singh limping back to his shop and sitting on the doorstep. Some passersby were seen in the footage when the robbery took place. At least three men were seen standing around Singh, while he was seated in front of his store.

No arrests have been made till Tuesday.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between Monday’s crime with another armed robbery when four men in north Delhi’s Shaki Nagar assaulted a 42-year-old man and robbed him of ₹5 lakh, officers said .

In the Shakti Nagar robbery, the victim, Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic granules trading shop in Kirti Nagar, was bringing back collected money on his bike to Shalimar Bagh from Sadar Bazar when four men on two motor bikes waylaid him and tried to snatch his bag that contained ₹5 lakh.

In a video clip of the robbery circulating on social media, four men wearing helmets were seen cornering Kalra. Two pillion riders were seen trying to snatch the bag from Kalra and dragging him as he refused to let go of the bag. One of the robbers were seen assaulting him.

A car was then seen approaching the spot. One of the robbers was seen pointing a gun towards the driver. Some more vehicles, including three-wheelers, stop at the spot but nobody was seen coming forward to help Kalra. The robbers continued assaulting him and then fled with the bag.

