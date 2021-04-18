Delhi running low on ICU beds, oxygen: CM

Delhi recorded 24,375 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began ravaging countries across the world, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Capital was facing a “very serious” situation amid shortages of crucial drugs and oxygen in the fourth wave, the worst to hit the city so far.

One in four people tested for Covid-19 were found to be positive, with the city’s positivity rate shooting up to 24.56%, according to Saturday’s health bulletin. The Capital reported 167 Covid-19 deaths, the highest toll so far after Friday’s record of 141. The number of hospitalisations reached 12,669, which was the highest so far.

Addressing a digital news briefing after meeting key officials, Kejriwal said Delhi was facing shortages of oxygen and life-saving drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab. Terming the current situation as worrisome and very serious, he called upon the Centre for help, saying it wasn’t clear when the current wave of infections would peak. He said the first day of the weekend curfew largely appeared to be followed by people.

The Delhi CM said Covid-19 cases in Delhi are increasing faster than what the administration prepared for, adding that the positivity rate – the proportion of people testing positive to those tested – was more than 24% now. The World Health Organization has said that a rate below 5% for two weeks indicates that the pandemic is under control. “The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is very serious and worrisome. Based on the Covid-19 numbers 3-4 days ago, we assumed that our medical stocks and bed infrastructure were sufficient for now. But given the pace of new infections, Delhi now has started facing shortage of oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab,” the chief minister said.

He also said that Covid-19 beds were filling up fast due to the steep rise in cases and that the government’s focus was to ensure that all the beds that were added in the city were oxygen beds. He urged the central government to reserve around 50% of the 10,000 beds available in its hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

“This wave is three times more severe than the third wave. We still have no idea when the ongoing fourth wave will reach its peak. There can be no room for any laxity as we have to be a step ahead of the Covid-19 curve. A few hours ago, I spoke to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and urged him to increase Covid-19 beds in all Central government hospitals by 50%. During the third wave in November, the central government hospitals in Delhi had 4,100 beds for Covid-19 patients. But in this wave, there are just 1,800 beds reserved for Covid-19 in these central government hospitals. This should be increased, including ICU beds,” he said.

Citing examples, Kejriwal said the AIIMS has 1,162 beds, of which only 23 are for Covid-19 patients and the Safdarjung Hospital has 204 of the 2,900 beds reserved for Covid-19.

He said the shortage of oxygen was being faced more by private hospitals. “I requested the Union minister to arrange for oxygen as soon as possible and also provide life-saving drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab. We have always got help from the central government when faced with tough situations during this pandemic. We are hopeful the Centre will help us now as well,” Kejriwal said.

The CM on Saturday held a series of meetings on Covid-19 management, starting with health officials, followed by all district magistrates and then with commissioners of the three municipal corporations. He directed DMs and MCD officials to ensure there was no black-marketing or hoarding of life-saving drugs and to take strict action against those in violation. He also elaborated on the administration’s plan to increase beds in the city. “All health care infrastructures have a limit to which they can be stretched. Going by the current Covid-19 surge, we will swiftly have to increase Covid-19 beds at a large scale. Even ICU beds are filing up fast. In the next 2-4 days, we plan to add around 6,000 beds. We are trying to provide oxygen in as many of these new beds as possible,” he said.

Around 1,300 beds are being set up in east Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Sports complex. The government is also reopening a Covid Care Centre in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur area with 2,500 beds in a space provided by Radha Saomi Satsang Beas. This number will be increased by another 2,500 by next week. After attaching banquet halls and hotels with hospitals, the city administration has been able to add 2,100 Covid-19 beds, each equipped with an oxygen facility, Kejriwal said.

Delhi recorded the highest number of containment zones on Saturday, records showed. As on Saturday evening, the city had 11,235 micro containment zones, of which at least 1,306 were created in the last 24 hours.

On increasing complaints of Covid-19 results taking as long as four-five days, he said strict action will be taken against any laboratory found collecting samples more than its capacity. “Delhi has always been known for giving Covid-19 RT-PCR tests results within 24 hours of sample collection. But this week, we have received complaints that results are now taking three-four days. This is happening because labs are taking samples more than their capacity. I have directed all DMs to monitor and check with every Covid lab in their zone. Strict action will be taken against labs that take samples more than their capacity.”

Senior officials who attended Kejriwal’s meeting with health officials said the chief minister himself opened the “Delhi Corona” app on his mobile application and randomly called a few hospitals that showed that beds were available.

“He (Kejriwal) found that complaints of people that hospitals were not admitting patients despite showing availability in the app were genuine to a large extent. He asked concerned officials to take strict action against hospitals which are updating false information on the app and are denying beds despite availability in reality,” an official who attended the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

On the first day of the weekend curfew in Delhi, Kejriwal said that people seemed to be largely following the lockdown.

“We will be monitoring the situation for the next few days and we will take whatever steps are necessary for the safety of people. I hope the public will cooperate with us just like they have in the past,” he said.

Experts said that the mortality was likely to increase further with the city’s health infrastructure getting overburdened. “Delhi is in a bad state. The number of cases in Maharashtra has been rising for quite some time, but Delhi crossed the number of cases being reported in Mumbai and Pune within weeks. When the hospitals start running full and we cannot take care of the patients, the mortality will go up. I think the only solution now is a lockdown to cut transmission. But no matter what we do, it will take at least 15 days for the numbers to come down considering the incubation period of the infection and transmission to contacts,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

