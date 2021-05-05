Delhi RWAs ask L-G for nod to set up shot centres in colonies

Several resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi have requested Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to allow them to set up paid Covid-19 vaccination facilities in their colonies in a bid to extend the coverage of the jabs amid a spike in cases that has overwhelmed the Capital’s health care infrastructure.

In a letter sent to the LG on Monday, the resident groups also asked for permission to begin “drive-in vaccinations”, as hs been started in Mumbai. HT has seen the letter.

The Delhi government began vaccinating people aged 18 to 44 on Monday, across 301 government centres in 76 schools. Several private hospitals have also been offering paid vaccinations.

“Most residents in our colony wish to get vaccinated but are scared of contracting Covid-19 due to the crowd at centres. Most of the residents are willing to pay for the vaccination facility and don’t mind paying a little extra if it is made available in our colonies,” the letter read.

“We feel that if free vaccination camps are being held in government schools, paid camps can be held in residential colonies in association with RWAs. Most RWAs and residents will be willing to sponsor the paid vaccination for their staff – guards, helps, drivers, garbage collectors, etc,” it added.

The letter was signed by the RWAs of around 30 localities, including Sainik Farms, Navjivan Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas Enclave, Chattarpur Enclave, Nizamuddin East, Green Park Extension, New Friends Colony, Mehrauli, and Defence Colony, among others.

Officials at the L-G’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The RWAs said that they have prepared a list of beneficiaries. “RWAs will provide full support – arrangement of space, support staff, vaccine storage facility, and other requirements,” the letter read.

They also suggested that the vaccines could be administered in neighbourhood clinics or nursing homes.

The RWAs also said they would pay for doctors, nurses and ambulances for these proposed vaccination sites.

Ruby Makhija, secretary of Navjivan Vihar RWA, said, “Nearly all residents wish to take the vaccine, but their biggest fear is the risk of getting infected in crowded centres. Vaccination camps in their own colonies will encourage more residents to get vaccinated, resulting in maximum coverage in the shortest time leading to control of the disease at the earliest.”

“Doorstep vaccination has been very successful in many countries as it obviates the risk of further spread of infection. RWAs can provide much-needed logistical support in tandem with the governmental agencies,” said Devalina Kohli, vice president of the Hill View Apartments RWA in Mehrauli.

