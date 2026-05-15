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Delhi sanctions 28.8 crore to clean 3 major Yamuna drains

The 22km Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla is the most polluted part of the river, with 22 major drains emptying into it. Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire sewage generated in the city, and a significant portion eventually flows into the river

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Paras Singh, New Delhi
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The Delhi government has sanctioned projects worth 28.8 crore to reduce the pollution load in three of the most polluted drains emptying into the Yamuna, senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said, adding that in-situ treatment interventions will be undertaken in the ISBT drain, Sen Nursing Home drain and Jaitpur drain.

The government will spend 8.2 crore on the ISBT drain, 11.23 crore on the Sen Nursing Home drain and 9.36 crore on the Jaitpur drain. The projects are likely to be completed within five months. (HT Archive)

The government will spend 8.2 crore on the ISBT drain, 11.23 crore on the Sen Nursing Home drain and 9.36 crore on the Jaitpur drain. The projects are likely to be completed within five months.

In-situ wastewater treatment refers to methods of treating sewage, sludge or industrial effluent directly at the source or within the existing drain or water body, instead of transporting it to a centralised off-site treatment plant.

The method uses biological, physical and chemical processes to remove pollutants. “Bids for all three projects have been invited and the work is likely to start next month,” a DJB official said, requesting anonymity.

The 22km Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla is the most polluted part of the river, with 22 major drains emptying into it. Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire sewage generated in the city, and a significant portion eventually flows into the river.

 
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