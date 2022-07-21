Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire
delhi news

Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire

The fire was reported from the bus that was carrying 21 children and three other cars.
A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector 7 in Delhi's Rohini area.(ANI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 06:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini.

All the students and the driver were evacuated safely. The fire department officials said they received a call about the fire incident around 2.14 pm near dispensary, Sai Baba Mandir T point, Sector-07, Rohini after which as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

RELATED STORIES

“A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sec-7, Rohini. A total of 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children & the driver, along with 3 other cars; all children & the driver safely evacuated”, said Delhi Fire Service.

(More details are awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi fire school bus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP