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Delhi school gets govt notice after rape of 3-year-old on campus

Flagging “grave lapses” in its responsibility to protect students, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private school in west Delhi after a staffer allegedly rapea three-year-old girl student on its premises during school hours

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Flagging “grave lapses” in its responsibility to protect students, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private school in west Delhi after a staffer allegedly rapea three-year-old girl student on its premises during school hours.

The notice, issued on May 8, said the incident reflected “grave lapses on the part of the school administration” (Photo for representation)

In the notice, issued on May 8, the directorate of education (DoE) said the incident reflected “grave lapses on the part of the school administration, supervisory staff, and management in discharging their statutory and moral responsibilities towards protection of children”.

The school has been directed to explain why action, including withdrawal of recognition, takeover of management under the Delhi School Education Act and cancellation of land allotment, should not be initiated. It has also been asked to submit CCTV records, staff details, copies of complaints and safety compliance documents.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

The incident took place on April 30 when the accused, 57, who works as a caretaker at the school allegedly lured the victim with candies to the basement, where he raped her. Later, her parents, finding her to be unwell, took her to the hospital, where they were told she had been raped. The man was arrested on May 1 after the parent’s approached police. The girl identified the accused.

Police denied the allegations and said the both the lodging of the FIR and the arrest was made within time.

In its notice, the DoE further alleged that the school failed to maintain adequate surveillance and monitoring systems, including the “absence/non-installation of CCTV cameras at critical and sensitive locations”. It also accused the management of failing to implement proper safeguards and preventive mechanisms for the protection of students.

“Several complaints and sensitive issues pertaining to administration, safety, and functioning of the school have reportedly persisted for a considerable period without adequate corrective measures being undertaken by the management.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

school administration child protection delhi government
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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