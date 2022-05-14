Delhi school guest teachers seek continuation of services during vacations

Guest teachers working in Delhi schools have sought continuation of their services during the summer vacations as against the usual practice of suspending it during the annual vacation period.

Guest teachers working at Delhi’s government schools are paid on the basis of the services delivered on a per-day basis. There are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital, as per the guest teachers’ association.

Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.

“It is not correct to leave guest teachers unemployed for two months every year. Most of their families are dependent on the income from the teaching job. The pay of guest teachers has not been increased for five years. Additionally, the entire country is struggling because of inflation. Many guest teachers have loans and EMIs to pay off, so it is not correct to leave them unemployed for two months,” said Rana.

Delhi government officials, however, said that while regular services of guest teachers were discontinued during the summer vacations, heads of schools were authorised to engage guest teachers for works related to examinations and admissions as per the administrative needs of the school. School heads have also been permitted to engage guest teachers for conducting ongoing summer camps in schools under Mission Buniyaad.

Guest teachers engaged during the vacations will be paid as per norms, the DoE said in a circular issued on Tuesday. However, schools can use the services of teachers only with the prior approval of deputy director of education of concerned districts.