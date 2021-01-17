Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow, Sisodia wishes students

Schools in Delhi, which were shut in March last year to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday after the Arvind-Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government allowed all government, government-aided and unaided institutions to call students back to the campus for pre-board preparations and practical work.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education ministry portfolio, held a review meeting with the senior education department officials on Sunday. “Everyone is excited and little nervous at having Class 10& 12 students back in schools from tmrw for practical/counselling. All preparations-sanitizers, masks, social distancing measures- are in place. Good luck to all!” he tweeted after the meeting.

The schools can ask students to come only with the consent of their parents and are required to follow all the Covid-19 precautions. “In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021. However, the child should be called to school only with the consent of parents, following the enclosed standard operating procedure. Further, while the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Schools that are outside containment zones of the national capital have only been allowed to open and students, teachers and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend. The schools have been asked not to hold any assembly and physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide children not to share books, copies and stationery items.

The pre-board exams for Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15 and for Class 10 they will be held between April 1 and April 15, the circular stated. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced that practical exams will begin from March 1 and written exams will be conducted between May 3 and June 10.