Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools, govt offices to open from Nov 29 as air quality improves
delhi news

Delhi schools, govt offices to open from Nov 29 as air quality improves

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 on Wednesday. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category.
Rai also said that special shuttle buses will run from Delhi secretariat to the nearby metro stations to encourage public transport. (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that government offices in the national capital will open from November 29. The announcement comes as the air quality in Delhi has shown a significant improvement, coming down from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Gopal Rai also announced that schools, colleges and other educational institutes can reopen from November 29 in view of the improved air quality. The schools and colleges in Delhi were shut on November 13 due to high air pollution levels. Classes are being held through online medium.

Rai also said that special shuttle buses will run from the Delhi secretariat to the nearby metro stations to encourage public transport.

Also read | 'We will not close this matter': Supreme Court to Centre on Delhi air pollution

Earlier, the Delhi government lifted the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities across the capital, citing an improvement in air quality. However, Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that construction activities will be temporarily stopped if any violation is seen at the sites.

RELATED STORIES

The minister said only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27. The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, Rai said. 

The set of fresh intructions came after Gopal Rai held a high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in the national capital to check air pollution.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 on Wednesday. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the SAFAR bulletin, from November 27 onwards local surface winds are likely to increase which will result in improvement of air quality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news air pollution in delhi gopal rai
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP