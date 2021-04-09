Delhi schools to remain shut for all classes in view of Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal

All schools in Delhi will remain shut in view of the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. "Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," the CM tweeted.

After the pandemic broke out last year, schools were shut for most students but those in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 had started attending them because of their board exams, which are slated for May-June.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came under fire from students and Opposition alike for not cancelling or postponing the exams further.

Delhi's Covid-19 situation has been worsening. On Thursday, it registered 7,437 fresh cases, the highest since November. Last week, Delhi reported 4,684 new infections every day on average, the highest the seven-day average has touched since December 1.

In order to further curb the spread of the infection, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on April 6 imposed a night curfew in Delhi between 10pm and 5am till April 30.