Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools to reopen partially for classes 10-12 from today
delhi news

Delhi schools to reopen partially for classes 10-12 from today

The DDMA has specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes and online learning will be encouraged in all circumstances, except the exempted activities.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The educational institutions in Delhi have been closed since March this year, when Covid-19 wreaked havoc in the national capital.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

Schools in Delhi will partially re-open for students of classes 10 to 12 from Monday. This follows an order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Officials on Sunday said that the state education department is expected to release detailed guidelines and reopening protocol for schools and students.

"Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exams. Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all ages may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA said in its order.

The DDMA has specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes and online learning will be encouraged in all circumstances, except the exempted activities.

The educational institutions in Delhi have been closed since March this year, when Covid-19 wreaked havoc in the national capital.

The DDMA has also allowed the opening of weekly markets across Delhi from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. "All weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function,” the order read. The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

The Delhi government had last week sought feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools and has received nearly 35,000 suggestions so far. "So far, 35000 suggestions have been received. Over 12,000 of them were received on day one itself. We will soon take a decision taking the feedback from all stakeholders into account," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school students covid 19 news
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP