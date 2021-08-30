DDMA releases norms for reopening of schools in Delhi

Staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating in classrooms, separate entry/exit timings for different students’ groups, and socio-emotional guidance by teachers – these are some of the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday for reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes from September 1.

The SOPs accord top priority to vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff, asking institutes to have staggered lunch breaks, ensuring gaps between the entry and exit of different groups of students, and capping the maximum number of students per classroom at 50% of its occupancy.

“This SOP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted while the Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development and Training Institutes, Other training Institutes, Libraries, etc are opened for students in addition to compliance of measures/guidelines issued by Government from time to time,” the DDMA order stated.

This means that along with schools and colleges, other educational institutes such as coaching centres, skill institutes, and libraries will also follow the protocols upon reopening.

Heads of schools or institutes have been asked to prepare a timetable as per the occupancy capacity of classrooms and laboratories, capping it at 50%. Schools, colleges, and institutes have also been asked to keep staggered timings to avoid overcrowding at the entry/exit gate.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “The order gives specific guidelines on how to go about things. While schools had reopened earlier this year, it was mostly for practicals. Since we’ll be having theory lessons too this time, we will not call more than 14 students per section to ensure Covid protocols. We will try to livestream or broadcast our lessons online so that those at home could also benefit from the classes. Although this is the first time we have been asked to involve parent representatives in the planning process, we had engaged with them earlier as well and invited them to see the school’s preparations for reopening.”

According to Monday’s order, “The lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding of students and held preferably in an open area particularly as the students will be removing their masks while having food.” Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to the educational institutes.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes in the national capital have been closed since March last year and learning has been conducted online. Though schools had resumed offline classes between January and February this year for students of classes 9 and 12, schools were shut in April again due to the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Last week, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools could reopen in the capital from September 1 for classes 9 to 12, a parental consent would be mandatory and schools would have to continue classes in blended mode to ensure that those who did not wish to come to school could opt for online classes.

DDMA order also called for mandatory thermal screening at gates and compliance of all Covid-19 protocols including wearing masks, washing hands, and ensuring that the premises are sanitized. If any student exhibits any symptoms, they are to be moved to a “quarantine room” till the parent arrives.

“Seating arrangement should be done in such a way that seat/chair are occupied in alternate manner…All vehicles (buses/vans) used for transportation of students/staff should be sanitized regularly and head of school/institute shall ensure all eligible transportation staff (driver and attendant) are vaccinated and it should be done on top priority,” the DDMA order read.

Several government schools are also functioning as vaccination centres and as ration distribution centres. The DDMA order said that schools must demarcate the areas being used for vaccination and for academic activities.

“District administration shall cordon off the area demarcated for the Vaccination or Ration Distribution Centre, make separate entry-exit for this purpose and deploy sufficient number of Civil Defence Volunteers to avoid mingling of students with the persons coming to vaccination or ration distribution centres,” the order stated.

DDMA has also asked schools to engage in counselling to provide emotional and trauma support to students. “Teachers are to ensure that they speak to each student and enquire about their well-being. They should provide counselling, emotional support to students, and mentally prepare children for teaching-learning activities and thereafter resume academic activities,” DDMA guidelines said.